‘Pakistan Coating Show’ starts

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A three-day ‘Pakistan Coating Show 2018’ showcasing the existing products, new technologies and innovations being nurtured in the coating industry of Pakistan has been started here at Expo Centre. B2B Media has organised the event which is being participated by the manufacturers, formulators, suppliers, distributors, traders, dealers, process engineers and quality managers dealing in paints, resins and solvents for the packaging, printing, fabrication and chemical industries. Tahir Javaid Malik, President LCCI was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. In his address he acknowledged the efforts of organisers for arranging this show. The CEO of B2B Media said,” We have pioneered this major event in Pakistan to ensure a dynamic future for the coating industry of Pakistan. We continue to expand and enhance this resourceful platform by engaging the coating industrialists, to exhibit the latest products and technologies, besides promising them direct access to national and international markets and customers.”