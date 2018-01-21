As many as 182 religious scholars have issued an edict (Fatwa) to eradicate terrorism from the country. Through the narrative titled Paigham-e-Pakistan, the religious scholars have answered many questions. They said that to declare the government and armed forces as non-Muslim is not only haram but also a sin. The implementation of the Islamic provisions of the Constitution is the responsibility of the government.

In order to fulfil this responsibility, it is the duty of every Muslim to wage constitutional struggle. But to raise militant groups or engage in an armed rising against the forces is not only forbidden but Fasad fil ard (mischief on earth) and the traditions of the Holy Prophet prohibit it. Those people who participate in armed revolt and support the terrorists they refute the teachings of the Holy Prophet. With regard to suicide bombers the Fatwa quotes the traditions and declare that even the funeral prayer of the dead person committing suicide is forbidden to be offered.

The government and the armed forces can fight against the revolutionaries/insurgents. It is rather incumbent upon them to take action. The State operation with regard to this purpose is legal Jihad. Sectarian tendencies must be curbed. Ideological differences exist and must be tolerated. But it’s necessary to keep the differences within the limits. The Fatwa issued by them against terrorism is the need of the hour.

The people should understand that killing of anyone on the basis of faith or sect is not the right thing. Killing of one human being is equated to the killing of the entire humanity. If you save one person’s life it is as if you have saved the entire humanity. The ceremony of Paigham-e-Pakistan was held at the President’s House and addressing the gathering the President said if we do not eradicate terrorism it will balloon into uncontrollable storm. We must save our homeland and ward of all the evil.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

