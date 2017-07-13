Outlaws held

Islamabad Police have arrested six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered cash, hashish and other valuables from them, a police spokesman Wednesday said. According to details, Sub Inspector Muhammad Mushtaq from CIA Police arrested Asif for having 400 gram hashish.

ASI Muhammad Nawaz from Margallah Police held Sangeeta and Naheed for involvement in theft case and recovered stolen money from them. ASI Sohaib Pashsa arrested Ansar and Faiz ul Haq for having tempered bike while ASI Javed Iqbal from Shalimar Police apprehended Osama for having stolen items.

ASI Industrial Area Police Station Muhammad Saeed nabbed Ahsan Manzoor for having stolen money, mobile phones and other valuables.—APP

