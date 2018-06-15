Online shopping scams

With Eid just around the corner, there are always some black sheep who emerge out of nowhere and try to make profits on this big occasion by manipulating people. We can always see new pages and stuff all around the social media throwing away deals that are too hard to digest yet too good to ignore.

Cheap prices on stuff that is very expensive in the markets make it hard for people to resist and they end up ordering the stuff. But what they get is totally contrary to what they ordered. Sometimes, the quality and size aren’t the same and sometimes the whole stuff is something totally different. An addition to the agony is that these unknown scammers have no or bad return policies and users are stuck to whatever they get. People should look to order from proper and valid sites, and at least read the reviews to have a better idea about the business.

BILAL AHMED

Via email

Related