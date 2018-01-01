New Year celebrations

Once again it’s time to look back at the past year, decide what went well, what didn’t and what you would like to change. New Year is a time to celebrate the start of something new. It is a time to make new promises, some to be broken, and some to be kept. It is also a time to look ahead and try to change things for the better.

It is also a time to look behind and see what we may have done wrong, and how to change it. It is also a time to start new friendships and a time to ask for forgiveness from your enemies. New Year is a joyous time of the year because we feel like we get to start all over again. On New Year’s Day, people are happy, laughing, giggling and sharing about the events of the past year and those before.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

