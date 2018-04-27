Minor girl allegedly raped

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

An eight year old girl raped by her two relatives at village Shaman Panhwar, in the limits of Rahimabad Police Station, some 35 kilometers away from here, on Thursday. Farman Ali Bhutto, the SHO above mentioned police station, confirmed that incident and elaborated that an eight year old girl identified as *S* daughter of *S* by caste Panhwar was allegedly raped by her two close relatives when she was going to her someone relative’s house from her house and after committing crime both the accused fled.

Following on the information, victim girl was transported to Khanpur Taluka Hospital for medical attention and examination while further investigation is underway, SHO concluded. After hearing the sorrowful news, SSP Shikarpur Masood Bangash immediately rushed at Taluka Hospital Khanpur and ensured the heirs of victim girl that justices would be served and directed the concerned police officials to apprehend the escaped suspects for larger interests of the law and order.