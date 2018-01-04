Maulana Fazlur Rehman came into politics when for the first time he won National Assembly seat in 1988. Maulana become a popular leader during Benazir second term when he was nominated as Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Government is trying to merge FATA with the KP but Maulana is the biggest hurdle in the merger process. If he continues the same stance, he will lose his political base in FATA if FCR is abolished and FATA is merged with the KP. According to a study published by FATA Research Centre titled “Governance Reforms in FATA: People’s perspective”, 68% population of FATA is for the abolition of FCR, and 74% endorsed the option of the merger with KP. He knows that if FATA-KP merger takes place then he will lose vote bank in Pakhtun belt and credit of merger will go to other political parties. So it is time for Maulana to stand with the people of FATA and to support the merger option.

RAZAULLAH KHAN

Peshawar

