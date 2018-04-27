Man kills wife

Sargodha

A man killed his wife over family dispute, in the precincts of Jauhrabad police station on Thursday. Police said that Liaqat Ali, resident of Lakku village Tehsil Jauhrabad used to quarrel with his wife Sarwari Begum over some issues.

Liaqat Ali along with his sister Amna Bibi allegedly killed Sarwari Begum with a sharp edged weapon. On the report of deceased’s son Nazaqat Ali, police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Faisalabad that robbers shot dead a farmer for putting up resistance in the precincts of Rodala Road police station.—APP