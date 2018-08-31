Man dies of Congo virus

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

A resident has died on Friday after he was diagnosed with Congo virus in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district.

A young man identified Salman Shinwari(20) son of Nisar Shinwari had slaughtered sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha last month.

The family member of the ill-fated man told media that Salman had slaughtered cows on post Eid-day.

He said as he slaughtered the animal fall ill and was admitted in the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

According to his relatives after several days of medical treatment the HMC staff referred the patient to a hospital in Rawalpindi where he was declared as Congo virus affected.

Salmanbreathed his last the other day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Pirokhel village of Landikotal. Family sources said.

