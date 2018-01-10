Pakistan is a developing state which is going through various problems and issues. Education in not being promoted in our country which has made the literacy rate decline to a major extent. According to a recent economic survey, the country’s literacy rate has decreased from 60% to 58% in the last year. Female education is less than 30%. Pakistan is ignoring education which is the most vital element for the success of any nation. Major reasons are lack of awareness and expensive schools. Poverty is holding people back from education. Illiteracy is not only an individual disability but also a negative impact on the society. Pakistan’s government should make serious efforts to improve country’s literacy rate. Education at least till secondary should be made compulsory and free for the students so they can get full advantage from this blessing.

MAHNOOR NASIR

Islamabad

