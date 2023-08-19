ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has increased the prices of wheat flour through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with immediate effect in another bid to cut the impact of untargeted subsidies.

Under the new rates that went effective on Saturday, the price of 20kg flour bag has jacked up by Rs1,544 while 10kg bag saw an increase of Rs772 in Utility Stores.

Following the revision in the price of basic commodity, 20kg flour bag price increased from Rs1296 to Rs2840 whereas the 10kg bag price has been jacked up to Rs1420.

Earlier, the 20kg flour bag price was jacked up to Rs2,900 in the open market of the provincial capital of Punjab. As per details, the price of 40kg wheat bag has crossed Rs4,800 in the open market after an increase of Rs50.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities have started a crackdown across the province.

In the regular market, flour prices in Karachi touched a new high of Rs3200 per 20-kilogram bag.

The latest data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows a hike of Rs200 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour, increasing the rates to Rs3,200. In some other cities, the 20kg bag was available at Rs3,040 after an increase of Rs140.

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for last week increased by 0.78pc after an increase in the prices of food items including rice, garlic, chicken, and other basic commodities.