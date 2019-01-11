Kite flying goes unabated

Rawalpindi

Kite flying was going unabated despite ban apparently due to lack of action against the violators in the city. The ban violation can be noticed in different localities including Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Chaman Zar and some in Cantt areas.

Shopkeepers with huge stocks of kites of all colors and designs and other stuff including strings are seen openly selling and no official has yet taken notice of it. Parents are worried about this dangerous sport which may endanger lives of children.

An official told APP that strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate the ban. He said that ban on kite flying will be strictly implemented.—APP

