Kamala bows out of US presidential race

Washington

US Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising Democratic Party star but faltered as she struggled to raise money and make a compelling case for her candidacy. Harris, 55, would have been the first woman and second black US president if elected next November. But her wavering views on how to solve the nation’s healthcare problems and whether to embrace her past as a prosecutor were among the missteps that dragged down the campaign after its glitzy launch in January. Her candidacy ultimately failed to resonate with African-American voters in the important early voting states of South Carolina and Nevada, and she polled poorly even in her home state of California. Harris’ abrupt departure further narrows the field of White House contenders two months before voting begins in Iowa, the first nominating contest. –Reuters