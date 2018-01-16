The question that the four senior-most judges of the Indian Supreme Court raised against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, holding a Press conference is really of great concern.
I have been hearing that India is badly affected by corruption, but now I am totally confused as to whether the SC is also not safe from the influence of corrupt elements. The President himself should resolve the matter.
A I QASMI
Hyderabad, India
Indian SC
