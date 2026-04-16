ICT academy inaugurated

The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH) and Huawei Technologies Wednesday officially signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish joint COMSTECH-Huawei ICT Academy, a major step towards strengthening digital capacity and youth empowerment across the 57 OIC member and 5 observer states.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat which was also the venue of the launch of the first COMSTECH-Huawei ICT Academy. Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr Ethan Sun were among the noted speakers on the occasion.

Under the partnership, the OIC-COMSTECH-Huawei ICT Academy will offer specialized certifications in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity, helping bridge the global talent gap and equipping young professionals with industry-ready skills.

The newly opened facility is equipped with advanced digital learning infrastructure, enabling virtual instruction, hands-on ICT training, and real-time collaboration for students and professionals across the OIC region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, PTA Chairman, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman commended the initiative as a timely and strategic investment in the region’s digital future, emphasizing its importance for strengthening Pakistan’s ICT ecosystem and supporting broader capacity-building efforts across OIC member states.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, highlighted that the MoU represented a transformative step towards achieving digital self-reliance across the OIC region. He noted that by leveraging the global expertise and technological leadership of Huawei Technologies, the initiative will enable the youth of member states to acquire cutting-edge skills and actively contribute to innovation-driven socio-economic development. Speaking on the occasion, Ethan Sun, CEO Huawei Pakistan, welcomed partnership between Huawei and the OIC-COMSTECH in launching the ICT Academy. “This reflects our long-term commitment to empowering youth with the digital skills needed to thrive in the global economy,” he said.