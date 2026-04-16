CM Maryam redirects Punjab’s resources toward public welfare: Azma

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s tireless efforts, dedication, and commitment to public service have established new standards of good governance in the province. She said that the recent survey showing 69% public satisfaction with the Chief Minister’s performance is clear evidence of the people’s strong trust in their leadership.

She emphasized that public opinion remains the foremost priority for any leader. In the past, governments failed to complete even 100 projects over five years, whereas Maryam Nawaz Sharif has not only initiated more than 100 projects within a single year but more than half of them are already operational. She expressed these views during a press conference at the Punjab Assembly alongside Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

Azma Bokhari noted that Punjab’s resources have always been available, but they are now being directed effectively toward public welfare. She highlighted that the Chief Minister has eliminated the culture of citizens having to visit government offices repeatedly. Through the “Maryam Ki Dastak” program, essential services such as birth and death certificates are being delivered at people’s doorsteps.

She further added that healthcare services are being extended to remote areas through field hospitals and “Clinic on Wheels” initiatives, while major hospitals have been completed in record time—demonstrating the government’s efficiency.

Highlighting reforms in the transport sector, she said that new metro systems and green buses are already operational. By the end of April, 100 new buses will be added to the fleet, followed by an additional 400 buses by the end of May, ensuring that no district in Punjab remains without access to green public transport.

Speaking on agriculture, she said that a historic multi-billion-rupee package has been introduced for farmers, and despite IMF program constraints, the government is safeguarding farmers’ interests.

Azma Bokhari further stated that while Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focused on launching projects such as metro systems, buses, and home delivery of free medicines, some elements remain engaged in protests, negativity, and conspiracies against the country. Responding to questions, she remarked that certain individuals pretend to be disabled despite being in good health, adding that the government is more concerned about their wellbeing than even their own families.