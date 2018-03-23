Good Friday is the day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death at Calvary. It is called “Good” because it is believed that Jesus Christ, on this day, died for our sins and was buried for our sins. However, just two days after this Holy Friday, Easter is celebrated to express happiness on the resurrection of Christ from the dead. This day is of utmost importance as the devotees believe that all who are united with Jesus Christ by faith will be resurrected in the future. Good Friday is called Karfreitag, or ‘Sorrowful Friday’ in Germany.

According to four Gospels of Matthew, John, Luke and Mark, Jesus carried His cross to the site of execution, called the “place of the Skull”, or “Golgotha” in Hebrew and in Latin “Calvary”. There He was crucified along with two criminals. Jesus agonized on the cross for six hours. During His last three hours on the cross, from 12.00 noon till 3.00 pm, darkness fell over the whole earth. Jesus spoke from the cross, saying “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Then with a loud cry. He gave up his spirit. There was an earthquake, tombs broke open, and the curtain in the temple was torn from top to bottom.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

