Fire breaks out at Margalla Hills

Fire broke out at the Margalla hills near Pir Sohawa in the federal capital in the wee hours of Thursday.

While the concerned civic authorities including the personnel of Capital Development Authority have not reached at the site of the incidents, flames have reached near the main road adjacent to the hills. The fire control department has maintained that the Environment Control Department has the mandate to look into forest fires hence they are unable to play any role.

The area residents said that the fire erupted at 11 am, and it has now spread due to no immediate action.

Earlier, on March 30, a fire broke out in the same forest. It took CDA a day to douse off the fire in which at least 100 firefighters and as many as 150 members of other authorities took part in the operation.

Four helicopters of the army and Pakistan Air Force were used to extinguish the fire by using Bambi buckets.—INP

