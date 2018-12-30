FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

HAD successive governments been serious in eradication of corruption, the prevalent laws ought to have been made so stringent and transparent that proven loot and plunder which is estimated at tens of billion Dollars and trillions of Rupees should have long returned to the national exchequer, which would have automatically broken the begging bowl. But even in the present dispensation, there is a lot of noise, a questionable and partisan official conduct and no result. Accusation of selective accountability fast gaining currency is not only ruining the prospects of any recoveries, but reflecting on the good name of the Judiciary and the Armed Forces and also retarding the much hyped economic turn-around in the country due to uncertainty and political stability. Unfortunately, rather than letting the law take its course and concentrating on reformatory legislation by taking the opposition on board, despite Imran Khan’s sincere intentions, his team has antagonized not only his political opponents but also the common man by adding to his economic woes.

Instead of targeting the Sharifs and now the Zardari Group, there ought to be laws applicable to all and sundry including the sitting Government; not leaving out the Armed Forces or the Judiciary on the pretext that these institutions have in-built system of accountability. As for the national institution set up for the purpose which has often changed its nomenclature, it only appears to have been strengthened to sort out opponents with unlimited coercive powers and laws under an Ordinance totally divergent from the established constitutional laws of the land which require the prosecution to establish and prove any culprit guilty of the purported crime of corruption, whereas its present formulation of what Musharraf styled as the National Accountability Bureau, instead requires the defendant to prove his innocence.

The NAB has been further empowered with an under-the-table practice of the infamous Plea Bargain in which despite admitting the crime, you can get away by surrendering an insignificant part of the loot out of which the recovery staff is also entitled to reward. While this provision is clear encouragement and abetment to further crime, the draconian powers of the NAB to detain and rough up anyone, makes it liable to misuse its authority as an independent body rather than become an instrument of transparency applying its edict across the board. But no one in Parliament over the last decade has bothered to strike down this Musharraf black law which was aimed at selective punishment and providing escape routes to the favoured.

The Sharif Family has been targeted for the last several decades, first by Bhutto’s PPP followed by Musharraf’s NAB and now by the present PTI Government under the smokescreen of accountability against corruption. Nawaz Sharif had reportedly declared in the Apex Court as well as the Accountability Court that he had nothing to do with properties in London owned by his children which had been passed on to them directly by Mian Sharif, their grandfather, in his life time; a transaction quite common in the sub-continent among Muslim families. But even if for argument’s sake the Sharif Family were to be asked to justify their sources of income to buy those properties, one is inclined to believe a relatively recent report by Ahmad Noorani, an accomplished news reporter unless otherwise established.

According to the report when those properties came into ownership of Nawaz Sharif’s sons in the year 2006, they were priced at Pak Rupees 100 million whereas net profits earned and logged ten years prior in 1996 by just two of the enterprises out of several owned by the Sharifs stood at over Rupees 310 million in 1995 and Rupees 420 million, whereby they had deposited tax (without Sales Tax) to the tune of rupees 10.34 billion in the national treasury.

If these figures are true which have not since been challenged, even the ordinary citizen who has been influenced by these allegations, needs to know what more evidence justifying the Sharif’s income sources was required and why these facts were ignored by the courts. Let there be no mistake that this scribe is only attempting to put the record straight against any kind of witch-hunt and urging the State machinery to act transparently. Nawaz Sharif lately has been convicted in an Al-Azizia Case and acquitted in the Flagship Reference. Looking at staying of his convictions in the earlier case pending decision over their review petitions, the Mian appears to be more likely to get relief in this one as well. Zardari and Bilawal being next in line on the other hand, reflected lack of political foresight in hitting back at the powers that be accusing them of neglecting Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and even Azad Jammu and Kashmir without realizing that in doing so they were giving credence to Narendar Modi’s rhetoric about these very regions and thus playing into enemy hands.

The upshot of this Government-opposition stand-off is that if convictions are weak or biased they will instead yield space back to the accused and make them politically stronger, more so if Government nexus with the NAB is established; the first signs being not only various Government spokespersons making a habit of predicting what NAB eventually carries out, but also Shehzad Akbar a former NAB Prosecutor joining the PTI as its Advisor, and the infamous Wajid Zia of the Panama-famed JIT being rewarded with the portfolio of IG Police Pakistan Railways. But if the opposition and more particularly Zardari and son lose their cool to the extent of strengthening enemies of the State, it would cook their goose politically for good. If indeed eradication of corruption is among Government priorities, for their own credibility they either give a plausible reason or show tangible progress over 8000 beneficiaries of Musharraf’s NRO and over 400 others named in the Panama Leaks-Season-1 which did not even include Nawaz Sharif’s name who has been singularly gunned for and convicted, and that too only by inference.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

