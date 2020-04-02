England midfielder Jade Moore makes move to US and signs for Orlando Pride

LONDON Reading and England midfielder Jade Moore has signed for Orlando Pride of the US National Women’s Soccer League on a one-year contract with the option of an additional year. The 29-year-old – who represented England at both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups – made 54 appearances for Reading over three years and will join up with the Pride ahead of the 2020 edition of the NWSL once football resumes following the coronavirus crisis. Her new teammates include six-time Fifa World Player of the Year Marta, as well as US World Cup winners Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Orlando Pride head coach Marc Skin ner said: “Simply put, Jade is the complete midfielder. She possesses a great skill to travel quickly in small spaces; control the pace of the game. Her ability to not only read the game well but [to] destroy attacks before they start will bring a much needed dynamic to our midfield. We’re very excited to bring her into the club and look forward to seeing her in purple when we get back to play.” Moore – who recovered from two holes in her heart as a 16-year-old to reach 50 England caps – said: “I think one of the biggest things for me is that this is a fresh challenge, a new league. “Back in the UK, I’ve played in the league for over a decade and you kind of get used to the same things, the same teams, the same player pool.—AP