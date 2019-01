Islamabad

Motorway, M-2, from Lahore to Sheikhupura, M-3 from Pindi Bhatian to Faisalabad, M-4 from Faisalabad to Gojra and M-4 Extension from Khanewal to Multan are closed for traffic due to dense fog on Thursday morning. According to Motorway Police Spokesman, foggy conditions are also prevailing in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh including Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Rohri where visibility has reduced to 20-30 meters, Radio Pakistan reported. —APP

