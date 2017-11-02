CTP finalizes traffic plan

Raiwind Tableegi Ijtima

Staff Reporter

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmed Wednesday said that a comprehensive plan had been completed for traffic plan and parking during 1st phase of annual Raiwind Tableegi Ijtima in order to avoid traffic jam.

According to traffic plan, 698 Wardens, 34 Inspectors, 118 Patrolling Officers, eight DSPs and two SPs will perform their duty during first phase of the Ijtima which will start from Thursday to Saturday (November 2 to November 5). Vehicles will only be allowed to park only in parking areas.

According to traffic plan, vehicles coming from GT Road Gujranwala will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig through Kala Shah Kako Interchange Motorway. Those vehicles, which will arrive at Shahdara from GT Road Gujranwala, will be sent through Kazalbash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk.

Participants coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura.

Those participants who will arrive at Shera Kot will be sent through Motorway and they will not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. Those Vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from Pajian Chowk to towards Rohi Nala. Vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towads Raiwind Ijtimah from Rohi Nala with cooperation of Motorway Police.

In order to maintain smooth traffic flow the vehicle will be diverted for some time, from Multan Road towards Sundar Ada instead of Manga Rohi Nala and vehicles will be sent to Ijtima from Sundar Road. But this practice will be done for a very short time. These vehicles will be parked in Parking No. 2 and Parking No. 3.

Vehicles arrived at Mohlanwal Multan Road will be sent to Raiwind Ijtimah from Bhobatian Chowk via Defence Road. Those vehicles will be parked at parking No 10 and parking No 1. Vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be sent to Parking No. 6 and Parking No. 7 through Manga Rohi Nala via Bhachoki Bhatak. Vehicles coming from Kasur will be sent to Parking No.9 through Lalyani Suaasil road Jodho Phatak via Burhan Chowk.