CM Maryam lauds Pakistan’s diplomacy on Int’l Day of Multilateralism

Lauds security forces for successful operation in Khyber

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her special message on the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, paid tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their successful diplomatic efforts during the recent global crisis.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts and role of Pakistani diplomats in promoting global peace. She stated that, owing to Pakistan’s successful diplomacy, a potential global war was averted, saving millions of human lives.

She said Pakistan, through diplomacy, has generated a new hope amid the prevailing global situation. “Diplomacy is the solution to disputes and conflicts, and Pakistan’s stance has been acknowledged worldwide,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz said diplomacy alone can promote peace, trade and tourism across the world. She further remarked that the Kashmir issue could also be resolved through positive diplomacy.

The chief minister noted that through diplomacy, collective efforts to address climate change, poverty and conflicts can be translated into practical outcomes.

“Successful diplomacy in the recent global crisis has further strengthened Pakistan as a responsible state in the international community,” she said.

She added that diplomacy reflects a commitment to resolving conflicts and fostering cooperation among nations, emphasizing that dialogue, engagement and mutual understanding can help resolve even the most complex issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation in Khyber. The chief minister expressed gratitude over the elimination of 22 terrorists during the Khyber operation and appreciated the professional capabilities of the security forces and law enforcement agencies.

She stated that the government remains fully determined to eliminate “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the 10-year-old child who was martyred in the firing by terrorists.