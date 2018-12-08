Christmas is deemed as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. But what is most important is the remembrance not only of his birth but of his teachings of love, giving, sharing and gratitude too.

The word ‘Christmas’ comes from the Old English Christes Maesse or ‘Christ’s Mass’. December 25 is not the actual birth date of Jesus Christ. The date was selected as the day of Christmas because it was around the time of various Pagan festivals, such as the Roman Saturnalia.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Share on: WhatsApp