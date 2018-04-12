Cell phone is a great invention of 21st century. It plays an important role in the whole world. It is a great blessing in the sense that it removes the distance, makes us more social, keeps us in touch with our near and dear ones but at the same time it is considered as a curse because due to the use of it, we are getting far away from our family, now it depends upon us that how do we use it — wisely or unwisely.

MUHAMMAD AHSAN

Karachi

Related