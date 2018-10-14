Comment

Ashraf Ansari

I mean assets beyond means. There are high profile investigations into assets beyond visible means. But the long time such cases take to the point of judgement is also beyond rationale, beyond justification. There are more chances of zero-sum exercises than convictions in such high profile cases as Avenfield case proved. Vice-chancellors Khawaja Alqama, Mujahid Kamran and Ihsan Ali were handcuffed but those accused of hundred times more corruption, enjoyed soft corner after detention. One may be inclined to feel that there are lacunas in our laws, purposefully left unbridged, so that there was room for the elites to hoodwink with their crimes.

One may also come to believe that our law and justice system allows whims to the law enforcers. An accused can be handcuffed on whims as was done in the cases of the aforementioned VCs. And above all what are the criteria of handcuffing. To or not to. It is decided at whims by the law enforcers. Leave laws alone being infested with lacunas. They are insufficient to fulfil societal needs and prone to whims. Recent remarks uttered by the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressing his dismay over NAB functioning and judicial inefficiency, speak volumes. There is dire need to plug loopholes in our laws, to pass laws to award deterring punishment in cases of corruption. Alas! Corruption has not been defined in our laws to a reasonable extent. Criminal conduct on part of our government functionaries is not subject to judicial trial in most cases. Our baboos, accused of criminal conduct by and large manage escape through so-called ‘departmental inquiry’. Imran Khan and CJP are on one page when it comes to punishing the corrupt and establishing rule of law. The PM in consultation with CJP, must follow the maxim ‘First things First’. The first things are: Plug lacunas in laws relating to corruption, pass more laws to bridge gaps in laws, especially those which relate to corruption of sorts.

Campaigns of various kinds prove that our legal system and governance culture do allow land encroachments on massive scale. Our institutions wake to undo the encroachments after every couple of years but why are not all involved culprits on trial as part of such campaigns? Reason is that either the laws do not properly address all culprits, including the erring law enforcers or the laws are enforced at whims. There should be some basic laws to ensure that there are not any legislative gaps, the laws are enforced without favour or fear and there is no room for whims. Unless these ‘first things’ are accomplished there is hardly any chance for justice or accountability across the board.

Our prime minister who has promised change to the people will disappoint them if high profile corrupt people are not handed deterrent punishments. And finally it would not be out of place to stress the need for legislating a comprehensive law to bring all people to book if their assets are beyond their means. There might be very few people among our public figures and government functionaries who could be given clean chit, but the others even in majority, deserve ruthless legal action.

A few words on change: The process of ‘decolonising’ of ‘Houses’ is not moving to full extent. The commissioner, DC Houses and other such houses in various departments are still out of focus.

