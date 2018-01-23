Asia markets mostly up

Hong Kong

Asian equities reversed early losses Monday to build on last week’s rallies, while the the euro was boosted by hopes Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a new German government.

While a shutdown of the US government looks unlikely to be resolved immediately, analysts said investors remained upbeat due to the strong global economic outlook and healthy corporate earnings. The morning saw a more cautious tone after Hong Kong hit new all-time highs and Tokyo’s Nikkei cracked 24,000 for the first time in 26 years.

However, with the earnings season about to go into full swing and data showing economies across the globe continuing to improve, prices rebounded in most parts of the region in the afternoon. Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent to a new record and Shanghai added 0.4 percent by the end of trade, while Tokyo was slightly higher on late bargain-buying.

Singapore gained 0.2 percent, while Wellington, Manila and Taipei tacked on healthy gains. However, Sydney eased 0.2 percent and Seoul lost 0.7 percent.

There is little concern over the midnight Friday shutdown of the US government, which came after lawmakers failed to agree a funding bill with Democrats in the Senate holding out for Republican concessions on immigration issues. The two sides remain locked in talks to resolve the issue but expectations are for the shutdown to continue for some time, with a planned vote on Sunday evening delayed until noon Monday.—AFP