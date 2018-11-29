The continuing anti-encroachment drive ordered by the Supreme Court and over-enthusiastically carried out by the government is indeed in the {long-term} public interest as it will beautify the cities and also solve many problems like traffic congestion and help pedestrians. However, in the short term, it is having disastrous effects on hundreds of thousands of people, with their numbers increasing as the scope of the operation is enlarged.

And with no social security system operated by the State and no alternative arrangements made for the affected people, what would those do who suddenly lose their means to earn a living? Some of them might be driven to commit suicide or resort to criminal activities in order to feed their hungry family members. All right, encroachment makes places look ugly apart from putting many people to inconvenience. But people being forced to starve and to commit suicide presents a much uglier scene to me.

And we hear that the next under attack would be the private schools functioning in the premises meant purely for private residence. Howsoever, in spite of their high fees, people send their children to these schools because such schools provide a standard not available in government schools. With these schools closed, some really wealthy people may send their children abroad which will further drain the country’s meagre foreign exchange resources. But where would the rest of displaced students go whose parents can’t afford sending their children abroad?

S R H HASHMI

Karachi

