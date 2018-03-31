AIOU extends admission date

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday extended the admissions’ date for Matric to postgraduate-level programmes, with late fee till 16th April, in order to bring maximum number of people into educational net.

Earlier, March 30 was the last date for admission without late fee, a press release said. As per amended plan, the admission forms of SSC program will be received with late fee of Rs.100/, FA/BA Rs.200 while late fee of all the postgraduate programs is Rs.500/-.—APP

