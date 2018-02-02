Agriculture is a backbone of our economy but it was not getting the required attention. Neglecting this sector has resulted in a decreased share of agriculture in the GDP. Our majority population directly or indirectly is related to this vital sector. It contributes about 24% of GDP and accounts for half of employed labour force and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings. National development was impossible without improvement in agriculture sector because agriculture provides jobs to majority of labour in Pakistan. Our farmer and farm labour is directly affected by policies related to agriculture and he cannot improve his financial condition which ultimately affects growth of his business.

Our country cannot progress if measures to improve the condition of his farmer are not taken. A financially strong farmer can only be able to grow his business and contribute to the growth of his country like Australia, India, Bangladesh and China. The government should take immediate action on a priority basis to make reforms in agriculture sector and give subsidy on fertilizers or feed crop. The effective reforms will prove to be milestone for the development of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD UZAIR LIAQAT

Lahore

Related