Tackling terrorism

The reports of a blast in Lahore and a car bomb attack in Kabul have equally emerged as the shocking news with each of them claiming many lives. Given the track record, both at present and in the past, terrorism has no limits and the menace is taking place unabated across the world. Then who will stop the menace of terrorism? It is up to all countries to take stringent steps towards tackling the terror threats. After all, it is a dicey deal.

To begin with, funding/supporting the terror menace should be stopped at all costs. In this context, the countries must cooperate with one another in ensuring that the terror organizations are devoid of funds. Another thing is that the media should come forward to bust the rackets involving the recruitment of the youths into terror groups. To conclude, the countries should stand united in the fight against terrorism so that the world will move on and the people will live/sleep in peace.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai, India

