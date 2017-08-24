Police conduct mock exercise

Rawalpindi

The police Wednesday conducted a mock exercise and rehearsal at Girls High School F-Block and Government Girls High School, Zenet Sikandria Waris Khan in the jurisdiction of New Town and Waris Khan police stations to tackle any untoward situation in the city.

According to police spokesman, the exercise was participated by personnel of Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department, Quick Response Force and Rescue 1122.

The exercise was carried out to ensure elaborate security and remain ready to tackle any untoward situation. The response time of the police personnel was checked after an emergency call before the area was cordoned off.

Effective coordination was witnessed among police wings soon after the bogus call made to check vigilance and alertness of the security personnel, he said.—APP