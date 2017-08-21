THIS year’s Population Reference Bureau (PRB) Data Sheet includes nine special indicators and six analytical graphics assessing whether youth (generally defined as people ages 15 to 24) are well-positioned to develop into productive adults, based on health, education, and other factors. The Data Sheet includes indicators for secondary and tertiary school enrollment, adolescent fertility rates, rates of HIV/AIDS among youth.

Youth population of Pakistan is around 60% of the total population, it means out of every five persons three Pakistanis are youth. That’s really great for the country. However that is not the full picture, instead of having great proportion of young population country is unable to get any benefit from it. Currently Pakistani youth is facing some serious issues, and if these issues are not properly addressed then such a valuable resource will become a burden for the country instead of having Allah’s blessing. The main and foremost problem for Pakistani youth is the prevalent education system of the country. Currently there is no single education standard. There are multiple education standards; one operating as government institutes, another English medium, facilitating the children of upper class families and yet another in shape of madrasas.

Young minds are full of new ideas. Keeping in view greater exposure of today’s generation due to electronic media and internet these young fertile minds are more capable of coming up with innovative ideas. However, proper guidance is required to channelize these ideas in the right direction. The development of organisations like small and medium enterprise development forums, involvement of various chamber of commerce as well as forming consortiums with the help of established businesses can prove helpful in this regard.

Young population needs to be utilized keeping in mind the national goals and policies of Pakistan. Human Resource Management needs to be applied prudently. Misguided, direction less young population can worsen the situation and further deteriorate the problematic situation of the country. These young minds of Pakistan are a reservoir of energy, talent and capabilities; if regulated properly they can assist development of the country.

Mansoor Qaisar

Via email

