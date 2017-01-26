Man burnt to death

Observer Report

A young man named Shafi who was set on fire for honour succumbed to his burn injuries after four-day fight for life in a hospital here on Thursday.

According to the details, Shafi fell in love with a girl, Shumaila, who lived in his neighborhood. When the issue disclosed before Fayyaz, the brother of Shumaila, he along with his accomplices set Shafi on fire.

Police sources said that Shafi had disclosed in last moments that Fayyaz, Nasir alias Lamba and Ghulam Rasool set him on fire. Police lodged the case against the accused according to the statement given by Shafi.

The police said that Shumaila’s brothers set him on fire in the name of honour in Zaman Town, Korangi and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.