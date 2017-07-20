LoC violations

This is with reference to the news about four Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley when their vehicle was struck by Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan condemned the breach of the LoC ceasefire. Indian troops sitting atop lofty mountains across the river are in a position to cripple normal life in the valley. It is mentionable that unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) has reportedly taken life of 832 innocent people while 3000 have been injured and 3300 houses. The instability at LoC is not a new issue. India has never accepted Pakistan as an independent state and is continuously violating LoC and the Working Boundary and always targeted civil community in unprovoked firing. International community must take notice of Indian violations at LoC and the Working Boundary and force India to avoid adopting aggressive attitude towards Pakistan. War is not the solution to any issue. India is making its utmost efforts to divert the attention of the world from Kashmir dispute but remained failed so far. India is not even allowing anyone to intervene in resolving Kashmir dispute. However, Kashmir movement has gained momentum after killing of Burhan Wani and Sabzar Butt. Pakistan is continuing its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

