Hot, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most part of the country while rain-thunderstorm may occur at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Weak seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. A westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country, an official of Met Office Tuesday told APP.

During last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, FATA, Barkhan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded during this time span was GB: Hunza 19mm, Bagrote 14mm, Gilgit, Astore 7mm, Gupis, Chillas 03mm, Bunji 01mm, KP: Malamjabba 18mm, Saidu Sharif 13mm, Parachinar, Dir 10mm, Kalam 08mm, Pattan 06mm, Balochistan: Barkhan 05mm and Kashmir: Garidupatta 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Dadu 42øC, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad 41øC. Maximum cities temperatures were Hyderbad 38øC, Multan.—APP