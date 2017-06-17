Eid shopping gains momentum

Peshawar

Eid shopping has gained momentum in provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa as rush of buyers was being witnessed in almost all markets and shopping arcades especially after Aftari. As about nine days left in Eid ul Fitre, the people along with their families and children were being seen in all major shopping arcades and centres after Aftari to select appropriate shoes and garments for their loved ones on part of Eid ul Fitr celebrations.

Most of the shopping markets have artistically been decorated and illuminated with colorful lights and buntings to attract buyers especially during night amid tight security by the police.

The police have established checkpoints and blockades for security purpose at cantonment and Qissa Khwani Bazaar for security of shoppers. Lady policemen were also deployed in busy shopping centres besides police men in plain cloths for security purposes.

Bulk of the shopping centers and fashionable markets have been flooded with domestic and foreign goods as shopkeepers have displayed varieties of readymade garments, cloths, suits, shoes, cosmetics, eye-catching jewelry and quality three-piece-suits for girls and youth that were rarely seen in the past in the lucrative markets of Peshawar.

Most of the ladies and kids coming from nearby districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Khan and tribal agencies of Khyber Agency, Mohmand Agency etc are taking interest in buying of cotton and lawns garments and ornaments as Eid special offer.

Scores of shopping arcades such as Hayatabad shopping mall, Shafi market, Tippu Sulthan, Peshawar Trade Centre in cantonment, Shaheen Meena Bazaar and Karimpura, Qissa Khwani bazaars in city and CT Tower on the University road are stuffed with variety of cloths, lawn and cotton prints as buyers are trying to search appropriate items for themselves and for their families to celebrate Eidul Fitr in most befitting manner.

“The fervor of Eid shopping is picking up momentum as majority of buyers are coming for shopping after Aftari and taking interest in lawn prints and shoes,”Najeeb Khan, a children cloth shopkeeper in Deans Trade Centre told APP on Friday.—APP