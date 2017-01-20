Shiza Afzaal

Islamabad

Education basically means ability to read and write. Education is essential for every human being as it teaches how to groom in society and live per its ways and values. According to the Federal Ministry of Education, the literacy rate in 2015 totalled to 58%.

The education structure in Pakistan is elementary or primary education followed by secondary and then higher education. Pakistan is a victim to class differences due to which the education system has suffered immensely. Education in Pakistan is of two types, one is provided in government schools and the other in private schools. Parents can’t afford private education as it is expensive. This creates a gap between the two and one child can speak and write English fluently while the other faces difficulty in even understanding it. In the given circumstances in Pakistan, it is incumbent upon us to know English.

Only 2% of the total GDP is allocated for education in Pakistan. The difference between male and female education and that of rural urban is tremendous. In Pakistan, consideration is only given to male education. People think that if a man gets educated he will go out and work and financially take care of the household whereas a woman has to stay at home and do the chores of the house so what is the need to educate her. Therefore, importance is only given to male education and not to the female education. This happens mostly in the rural areas where the majority of people are illiterate. This can be very dangerous for Pakistan as such a gap leads to many vices, for instance, criminal activities, inferiority complexes etc.