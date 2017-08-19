City Court has issued arrest warrants of two women legislators namely Farah Naz Ispahani and Nadia Gabol. Both of them belong to Pakistan People’s Party. The Counsel of Ms Farah has requested an exemption from appearance be granted on the ground that she is under going medical treatment abroad. Election Commission argued that both the women members of Assemblies are using delaying tactics to avoid action. It must be noted that Farah is the wife of former Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Mr Hussain Haqqani. She was elected as M N A from reserved seats on the PPP ticket. Ms Nadia Gabol, a close relation of Nabeel Gabol, was elected MPA from Lyari.

I think both the ladies have done nothing wrong. Under the immigration laws of both the countries an individual can keep both the nationalities. I being a dual national contested election to the US State representative, but faced no problem. A citizen of a country gets all the rights attached to the citizenship. It is against the spirit of the Constitution to punish a person on this ground. I hope a review petition be filed challenging the verdict in the dual nationality case.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related