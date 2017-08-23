Balochistan development

Balochistan is the largest province of the country area-wise with its population located at long distances and very rich in natural resources. But still its people keep complaining about lack of basic essential facilities and developmental activities. It is good to note that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his maiden day long visit to Quetta after assuming the high office has held out firm assurance that the priority objective of the incumbent government is to address and solve the problems of Balochistan and bring it at par with other provinces and removing the feelings of deprivation and helplessness among its people.

According to the reports in the media, the PM said that development projects already initiated in the province are going to be completed, gas will supplied to all district headquarters of the province during current year, solar-powered tube wells as requested by the provincial government will be provided under a project which will be implemented in three phases and as many as possible water reservoirs are also going to be constructed in the province

The PM also held out the assurance that the health card scheme, which has already been launched in six districts of the province, will be expanded throughout the province along with the Benazir Income Support Programme for helping the low income families. Khichi Canal Project, which has been in the doldrums for many years for varying reasons, at last has been completed and it will start functioning in about a week’s time now providing water to irrigate about 70 thousand acres of land in the province. This was another good news which the prime minister gave to the people of Balochistan.

All what the prime minister talked about acceleration of developmental activities in Balochistan is quite commendable. However, it is appropriate to say here that the province has rich natural resources and these should be explored, developed in a scientific manner and appropriate chunk of the income so generated should be utilized in the province itself primarily for provision of essential basic facilities in order to remove prevailing sense of deprivation among people as early as possible. Progress and development in Balochistan will obviously be duly appreciated by the people of other provinces as well.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related