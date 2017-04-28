Another controversy

OURS has become an over politicised society. Controversies and mudslinging on others without any evidence has become a hallmark of our politics which only diverts attention from the real issues faced by country and its people. Case in point is latest allegation made by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan that the PM tried to bribe him Rs 10b for keeping quiet on Panama case.

In fact when a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was hearing this important case, we saw similar kind of allegations surfacing on social media in which it was alleged that honourable judges have also been offered bribes. This in fact amounted to questioning and undermining the very integrity of judges who in fact gave full time to all parties to submit their arguments and then gave judgment after reviewing all aspects of the case. In recent years, we have seen political workers becoming outrageous and using disgraceful language against opponents on social media. Since leaders like Imran Khan are a role model for others, they should avoid indulging in stirring up a controversy with negative repercussions for all. If political leaders act more sensibly and with maturity, we understand their die-hard followers will also tread the same path. People and workers consider Imran an honest person and do not expect him lying yet if he wants to retain this respect in the eyes of people, he should disclose the name of the person who approached him with bribe offer and speak the whole truth, if any, on the matter. Both government and the PPP have raised genuine questions on the issue and responsibility rests with Imran to clear the mist in this regard. At the same time, we expect political leaders to avoid undue controversies and adopt the course that keeps political temperature at normal level.

