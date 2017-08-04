ANNUAL State of Education Report (ASER) launched in Islamabad on Wednesday reveals some of the interesting facts and figures. It notes there has been progress in increasing access to education in Pakistan as the number of out-of-school children has dropped from 25 million to 22 million as per government data. However, more remains to be done. Without compromising on access to school, the focus should be on improving the quality. The education budget allocation is now 3.02% of GDP, up from 2.83% last year but is still short of the target. The down side of the situation is that 19% children aged 6-16 still remain out of school. The remaining 81% that are enrolled in the 6-16 age bracket are not learning much either. The seventh ASER survey report also highlighted as per past trends that children enrolled in private schools are performing better compared to those studying in government schools. The number of children out of school should be a cause for concern for the entire nation and especially the Federal and the Provincial governments. It is quite obvious that poverty is the main cause that keeps children away from schools and forces them to do some work to help supplement income of their families. The problem can be addressed to a great extent if number of government schools is increased meaningfully. Government schools charge little or no fee but these are not enough to cater to the needs of growing population. The distance factor and involvement of unbearable travelling expenses also prohibit parents from sending their children to schools. Private schools have mushroomed both in urban and rural areas and they are catering to the need of middle and high income segments of the society but poor families cannot afford to get their kids admitted in these schools. Their owners should also realise they have social and national obligations as well and offer some percentage of total admissions to students from poorest of the poor families free of cost. There are also issues of facilities, qualifications of teaching staff and the quality of education being imparted and government should, at least, offer training facilities to all teachers including those employed by private schools.

Related