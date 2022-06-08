Alexander Zverev has undergone surgery on his right ankle after tearing the ligaments during his French Open clash with Rafael Nadal.

The German world number three was forced to retire from his semi-final against the 22-times major champion because of his injury.

The two were locked in an enthralling battle as the German trailed 7-6(8) 6-6 against Nadal but he badly rolled his ankle while looking to return a shot and screamed out in agony.

The 25-year-old was fighting for his first Grand Slam title and would have taken over as world number one had he succeeded in his quest

“Next week I’ll reach a career-high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery,” Zverev said in a post on Instagram along with a photo of him on a hospital bed.

“After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.

“To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice. My rehab starts now and I’ll do everything to come back stronger than ever!”

The surgery rules out Zverev from the upcoming Wimbledon with his brother Mischa telling the German newspaper Bild that Wimbledon is “out of the question” for the 25-year-old.

The grasscourt major is mired in controversy itself but will be held from June 27 to July 10.