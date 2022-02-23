Zverev tossed from Mexican Open for misconduct

World No3 Alexander Zverev has been tossed from the ongoing Mexican Open after attacking the umpire’s chair with his racquet during an astonishing rant.

The Olympic champion was furious after he and doubles partner Marcelo Melo, lost 6-2 4-6 10-6 to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Zverev after congratulating their opponents turned his rage towards the umpire, lashing out at the chair with his racquet three times before returning for a fourth crack as the umpire descended the stairs in ugly scenes.

This is awful from Alexander Zverev. Takes more than one swipe to almost hit the umpire pic.twitter.com/R358EIZ9St — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) February 23, 2022

The 24-year-old is the defending singles champion of the ongoing event. He was due to face countryman Peter Gojowczyk in the second round but has now been removed from the tournament.

Gojowczyk has been issued a walkover victory as a result.