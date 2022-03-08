Zverev handed a suspended sentence for outburst

Alexander Zverev has been handed a suspended eight-week ban and a $US25,000 fine by the governing body of men’s tennis for smashing his racquet against the umpire’s chair at last month’s ATP 500 event in Acapulco.

The incident occurred at the end of Zverev’s doubles match and led to the German being expelled from the tournament.

Zverev had already been fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Mexican Open event.

The ATP’s Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition, Miro Bratoev, completed his review of Alexander Zverev’s conduct in Acapulco, Mexico, and determined that Zverev committed Aggravated Behaviour under the Player Major Offense section of ATP Rules.

As a result, Zverev has been issued an additional fine of US$25,000 and a suspension for a period of eight weeks from any ATP-sanctioned event.

However, the fine and suspension are withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending 22 February 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further Code Violation that results in a fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct or Verbal or Physical Abuse of an official.

If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted.

Zverev has until Friday, 11th of March to appeal against the outcome of the investigation.