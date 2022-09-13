Alexander Zverev could be done for the season after his comeback bid was hampered by a setback, forcing the German to withdraw from the upcoming Davis Cup Finals group stage matches.

The World no.5 was part of Germany’s Davis Cup squad but was replaced by Yannick Hanfmann after developing a bone edema issue.

Zverev, who underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments he suffered during the semifinal defeat to Rafael Nadal at the French Open, was targeting a comeback for Germany after missing the US Open.

“I am very disappointed to miss out on playing this week,” Zverev told the Davis Cup website. “It was a massive goal for me to play here because it is my hometown … but there is nothing I can do about it.

“I have a bone edema issue which causes me quite a lot of pain. I don’t know if it happened yesterday or not but yesterday in practice with Oscar (Otte) it got to the point where I couldn’t run or walk anymore.

“I subsequently found out that it was a bone edema, which means I won’t be able to participate here and it is not a question of days, it is more a question of weeks or most likely even months.”

With grand slams completed and Davis Cup also behind him, it makes sense for the German to pack up for the season and start anew next year, especially with the lack of match practice set to cost him at the ATP Finals should he choose to participate.