Zverev bounced in first match of Indian Wells

World number three Alexander Zverev was bounced from the ATP Indian Wells Masters in his opening match by the 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul.

Tommy is now 2-0 against the German winning the second round match in three sets by the scores of 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2).

The 2021 Stockholm champion came racing out the blocks and won the first set after breaking his opponent twice. The German struggled to settle early as Tommy attacked his second serve repeatedly.

The match was one-way traffic with Zverev 15/40 down in the fifth game of the second set before finding his serve mid-match to instigate a comeback. He won 24 consecutive points on serve as he fended off all the breakpoints.

After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third set Zverev appeared to be heading for victory. Having established a 4-2 lead in the third set, a pair of double faults gifted his opponent the break back.

A riveting encounter fittingly ended with a deciding tie-break. Paul elevated his game to roar to a 6/1 lead, sealing victory with his second match point to the delight of a raucous home crowd.

Zverev was playing his first tournament since he was disqualified from the Mexico Open in Acapulco after repeatedly smashing his racquet into the umpire’s chair.

As a result, the 24-year-old Tokyo Olympic gold medallist was fined $40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct. A suspended sentence of $25,000 fine and an eight-week ban were further added provided he does not incur a further code violation for 12 months.