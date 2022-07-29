Alexander Zverev is a doubt for the upcoming US Open having not fully healed from his ankle injury with the Davis Cup in mid-September his likely return event.

The German injured his right ankle in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal and had to have surgery on torn ligaments last month.

Zverev, a one-time US Open runner-up, is yet to be ruled out of the year’s final Grand Slam after being named in the main draw which starts on Aug. 29 on the hardcourts of New York.

Sascha is recovering well and is still hoping that he can be ready for the US Open,” a spokesperson for Zverev told Reuters. “However, it is still too early to tell if he will be able to compete there or not.”

Zverev was recently seen in a video walking without crutches and this week he confirmed his participation in the Japan Open slated for 3-10th October.

But the Olympic champion is targeting an earlier return to competitive tennis aiming to lead Germany’s campaign in the group stage of the Davis Cup on Sept. 13-18.

Germany will be the home team, playing their matches in Hamburg with France, Belgium, and Australia the other teams in Group C.

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals of this year’s men’s team event.

“Davis Cup in Hamburg in September seems more realistic but we keep our fingers crossed that he will be ready earlier,” the spokesperson added in an email. “Therefore, he should be able to play a few events before Tokyo.