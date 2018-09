KARACHI : Former Home Minister Sindh, Zulfiqar Mirza on Thursday appeared before ATC along with other accused in the cases registered against him.

More than 50 accused in the cases appeared before the court, statements of two witnesses in the case, Imtiaz Memon and Jamal Siyal were recorded in today’s hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of till October 04 after summoning other witnesses.

The court already indicted Zulfiqar Mirza and his companions in the cases registered under ATC act.