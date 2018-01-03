Zulfiqar Cheema, a role model for the youth, particularly young officers

Zubair Qureshi

Former Inspector General of National Highway & Motorways Police and Executive Director of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC ) Zulfiqar Cheema was called a role model for youth in general and for the young police officers in particular.

Speakers including serving and retired police officers, Vice chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Dr Javed Ashraf, representatives of civil society and bureaucracy showered praise on Cheema while attending a publicity campaign of his book “Do Tok.”

The introductory ceremony of the book took place at the university auditorium. Faculty of the university, students and a large number of representatives of civil society attended the ceremony.

According to Dr Javed Ashraf, VC of the university, Cheema is a role model for the youth because of his stellar character. He has established the writ of law wherever he was posted, said the VC. Our country needs law-abiding civil officers like him, said Dr Javed Ashraf.

While speaking on the occasion, Prof Zahid Masood said “Do Tok” showed the author’s desire for establishing the writ of law, helping the needy and his love for country. The author has penned down some of the most interesting incidents during his time in service and it should be studied by all current and future civil servants and teachers

Dr Sajid Awan said one of the reasons why Zulfiqar Cheema was such a successful writer that he always practised what he preached. Several essays from the book were read out during the ceremony. The author also held a question answer session with the students as well.

On the merits of the book and the author, speakers said Cheem’s achievements couldn’t be summarized in one session. Cheema deserved kudos for reminding us of those values which have unfortunately perished from society. He has not only pointed out the ills in our society he has also suggested their remedies. Zulfiaqr Cheema has written the wonderful account that also includes glimpses the fateful days during his career. Everyone should read this book to know and learn about the challenges in the life of a dutiful officer and how he overcomes those challenges.